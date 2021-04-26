by Diana Filer
- Patrick Marleau, the hockey player with the San Jose Sharks, last week broke Gordie Howe’s record for most hockey games played by a single person: It is now 1,768.
- The Birthday Paradox refers to the probability of two or more people in a group sharing the same birth date. A group of 23 people has a 50 per cent probability, while in a group of 70 people, it becomes 99.9%. Probability becomes 100% when the number in the group reaches 367, because of the number of days in a year plus leap year.
- Mahatma Gandhi is the author of the ‘yesterday and tomorrow’ quote.
- The capital of Pakistan before Islamabad was Karachi.
- Nomadland is this year’s favourite movie for a Best Picture Oscar