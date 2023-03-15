Cheesy Sausage Pasta Bake with Brussels Sprouts

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Real Simple is great comfort food. Cook the pasta, drain and set aside. Brown the sausage meat and add to the drained pasta. Cook the Brussels sprouts until wilted and then combine flour, garlic, water, milk and Worcestershire sauce to make a sauce. Reduce the sauce, stir in the cheese and then add the sausage and pasta. Top with more cheese and broil until golden and bubbling.

Serves 4-6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I use Free From hot Italian sausages, unbleached flour and Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce; all are additive-free. Check the Gruyère to make sure it does not contain colour. Genuine Parmesan has no colour or preservatives added; it will have the name stamped on the rind. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Kosher salt, for water

12 ounces (340 g) rigatoni pasta

8 ounces (226 g) sweet Italian pork sausage, casings removed

1 teaspoon (5 ml) olive oil

10 ounces (283 g) Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced

1 ½ tablespoons (22.5 ml) all-purpose flour

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 cups (500 ml) whole milk

1 tablespoon (15 ml) Worcestershire sauce

10 ounces (283 g) Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 2½ cups/725 ml), divided

1 ½ ounces (43 g) Parmesan cheese, grated (about ¾ cup/187 ml)

Preparation:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain, reserving 1¼ cups (312 ml) cooking water. Return pasta to pot. Preheat broiler with rack in middle position. Heat a large, broiler-safe skillet over medium-high. Add sausage; cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to pot with pasta. Heat oil in skillet. Add Brussels sprouts and cook until wilted and charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Add flour and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add ¼ cup (60 ml) cooking water and whisk until combined, about 30 seconds. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in milk, Worcestershire sauce, and remaining 1 cup (250 ml) cooking water; bring to a simmer. Cook until liquid has reduced by a quarter, 6 to 7 minutes. Add 1¾ cups (437 ml) Gruyère. Stir in pasta and sausage. Top pasta with Parmesan and remaining ¾ cup (187 ml) Gruyère. Broil until golden, 3 to 5 minutes.

From Real Simple