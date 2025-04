1. Canada has 5 Roman Catholic cardinals. One is over 80 years old, and therefore cannot vote for a new pope, but he IS eligible to become a pope.

2. Algeria is Africa’s largest country by land mass, although Nigeria has by far Africa’s largest population.

3. A new moon is essentially the opposite of a full moon.

4. Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo and Leonardo are the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

5. The RCMP’s ceremonial cavalry drill is called The Musical Ride.