by Diana Filer
1. Netflix is the television entity with the most nominations for the upcoming Emmy Awards next month.
2. Samsung is a South Korean company
3. From west to east, Canada’s 4 major airports are in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. They began taking passenger temperatures only this last week.
4. The most popular poker game is Texas Hold’em.
5. The world’s strongest and most indestructible substance is graphene, a 2 dimensional carbon atom (the first known), 300 times stronger than steel. It is used to enhance the strength of other materials.