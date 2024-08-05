Monday, August 5, 2024
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 3, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  Canis Major is the brightest star in the sky.  Also called Sirius, from the Greek ‘seirios’, ‘scorching’, as in the Dog Days of Summer according to the ancients.
2.  The Belcher Islands are an archipelago in the southeastern part of Hudson Bay.  They were ceded to Nunavut from the Northwest Territories in 1999.
3.  Malachi is the Old Testament’s last book, the last of the prophetic books therein.
4.  Canadians are projected to win 22 medals at this year’s Olympics in Paris, including 6 gold.
5.  The rank just before General in the Canadian Army is Lieutenant General.

