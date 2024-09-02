Monday, September 2, 2024
Answers to Diana's Quiz, August 31 2024

Answers to Diana’s Quiz, August 31 2024

ANSWERS

  1. The Province of Alberta is free of rats, meaning that there is no resident population.  If rats do appear, they are isolated and eradicated through proven control methods.
  2. Canola Oil was created in Canada….the name comes from Canada and Oil.
  3. According to 2023 records, the USA is the world’s biggest producer of oil, followed by Russia, Saudi Arabia (OPEC) and Canada in that order.
  4. Patrick Anderson, wheelchair basketball, and Katarina Roxon, swimming, carried the flag at the opening of this year’s Paralympics
  5. CSIS is the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.  It has no role in law, its main function is information gathering in Canada and abroad.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

