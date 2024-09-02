Answers to Diana’s Quiz, August 31 2024

ANSWERS
- The Province of Alberta is free of rats, meaning that there is no resident population. If rats do appear, they are isolated and eradicated through proven control methods.
- Canola Oil was created in Canada….the name comes from Canada and Oil.
- According to 2023 records, the USA is the world’s biggest producer of oil, followed by Russia, Saudi Arabia (OPEC) and Canada in that order.
- Patrick Anderson, wheelchair basketball, and Katarina Roxon, swimming, carried the flag at the opening of this year’s Paralympics
- CSIS is the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. It has no role in law, its main function is information gathering in Canada and abroad.