1. Boris Karloff was the Grinch in the 1966 TV movie.

2. The Lunar Gateway is a planned space station orbiting the moon that will provide a solar-powered communication hub, a science lab and a short-term human habitation module.

3. The red oak is the tree on the provincial flag of Prince Edward Island.

4. The arctic fox is capable of surviving temperatures of -58F, followed by the polar bear and the beluga whale.