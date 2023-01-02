Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 31, 2022

by Diana Filer

1. Larping is a game in which the contestants physically portray their characters. LARP stands for Live Action Role Playing.

2. The University of Niagara Falls Canada will open in 2024 in the city of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

3. The hide was an Anglo-Saxon unit used to measure enough land to maintain an average household.

4. MUama ENENCE is an instant translator…a gadget that translates 34 languages for the user.