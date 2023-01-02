Monday, January 2, 2023
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - December 31, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 31, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  Larping is a game in which the contestants physically portray their characters.  LARP stands for Live Action Role Playing.
2.  The University of Niagara Falls Canada will open in 2024 in the city of Niagara Falls, Ontario.
3.  The hide was an Anglo-Saxon unit used to measure enough land to maintain an average household.
4.  MUama ENENCE is an instant translator…a gadget that translates 34 languages for the user.

5.  The men’s hockey gold medal final between Canada and the USA at the 2010 Olympics and won by Canada was the most-watched program in Canadian television history.

 

