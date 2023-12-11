Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 9, 2023

1. Cindy Woodhouse is the new Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

2. The Word of the Year according to the OED, is ‘rizz’, short for charisma.

3. Rubies are red because of chromium in the crystal. The more chromium, the deeper the red.

4. The first passenger elevator was installed in King Louis XV’s private apartments at the Palais de Versailles in 1743, designed to give him access to the suite of his mistress, Mme de Chateauroux, on the floor above his. It was called The Flying Chair.

5. The Hemlock Looper Moth is responsible for the loss of at least tens of thousands of trees in Stanley Park in Vancouver. They attack most kinds of evergreen trees, and at least 25% of the trees in the park will be felled.