by Diana Filer
- Sirius, or the Dog Star, is the brightest one in the sky.
- Canada’s largest outdoor skating rink is the Rideau Canal in Ottawa for its first 5 miles. It is also the world’s largest outdoor rink, and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
- Cape Breton Mi’kmaq teenager Emma Stevens sang the Beatles song ‘Blackbird’ by Sir Paul McCartney.
- Chocolate, social networks and alcohol are the top 3 that people want to give up for Lent.
- A smolt is a young salmon or trout, just after its parr stage, when it turns silvery and migrates to the sea for the first time.