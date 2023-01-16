Tuesday, January 17, 2023
FOR SALE: Leather sofa and loveseat

Navy Leather sofa and loveseat for sale...

Mature woman seeks 1-br apartment

WANTED: Mature woman seeks early to mid-spring...
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 14, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. Astronaut Chris Hadfield wrote the mystery novel, The Apollo Murders.
2.  Fire engines spraying an arc of water on a plane landing at an airport means that the pilot is on his last working flight.
3.  A yukata is similar to a kimono but the fabric is of a coarser cloth, such as cotton rather than the silk in most kimonos.  Also the lapels must always be the right hand ones crossing to the left.
4.  The Embers is the new name of the former Brownies, the younger division of the Girl Guides of Canada.

5.  Peter Forsberg of Team Sweden is the leading scorer in World Junior Hockey.

