by Diana Filer

1.  On the 8th day of Christmas, there were 8 maids a-milking, referring to the 8 Beatitudes.  On December 25, the First Day of Christmas, the Partridge in a Pear Tree is Jesus Christ.
2.  ‘Mischief managed’ is a term created by J K Rowling.  Incanting it while waving a wand over a map full of detail erases all the detail.  It first appeared in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’.
3.  A hegemony is the predominance of one state in a confederacy:   The social, cultural, economic or ideological influence exerted by a dominant group over others.
4.  Arnhemland is a region in the northwest part of Australia’s Northern Territory.  Its population of 16,000 is 75% Indigenous.
5.  The first modern detective story is The Murders in the Rue Morgue, written by Edgar Allan Poe, and published in Graham’s Magazine in 1841.

