1. On the 8thday of Christmas, there were 8 maids a-milking, referring to the 8 Beatitudes. On December 25, the First Day of Christmas, the Partridge in a Pear Tree is Jesus Christ.

2. ‘Mischief managed’ is a term created by J K Rowling. Incanting it while waving a wand over a map full of detail erases all the detail. It first appeared in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’.

3. A hegemony is the predominance of one state in a confederacy: The social, cultural, economic or ideological influence exerted by a dominant group over others.

4. Arnhemland is a region in the northwest part of Australia’s Northern Territory. Its population of 16,000 is 75% Indigenous.