Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 21, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. The University of Toronto is Canada’s top university of 2023. It is ranked 18th in the world.

2. There are 119 elements in the periodic table as of 2022.

3. Rishi Sunak is the Prime Minister of Great Britain.

4. The Macguffin is a device in popular literature that is necessary to the plot of a story, but otherwise unimportant.

5. The American Richard Wiese Sr was the first person to fly solo over the Pacific Ocean, east to west from San Francisco to Sydney, in 1959.

