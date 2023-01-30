Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Betty Willey — obituary

Willey, Betty Passed away peacefully at  Almonte Country Haven...

Learning Again in Almonte: Linda Manzer, February 8

Many creative people live in our community...

Baby bassinet, $80

Halo Bassinet Glide Sleeper. This bedside bassinet...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - January 28, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 28, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Margaret Atwood is the author of the libretto for the chamber opera, ‘Pauline’.
2.  Cast iron has a lower melting point than iron, is resistant to rust, containing 2 to 4 per cent carbon as well as other impurities.  This makes it more malleable than pure iron.
3.  Ibid is an abbreviation of the Latin ‘ibidem’ meaning ”in the same place”.  It is usually used in books as a footnote  to indicate that a phrase or sentence comes from the same source as a previous reference.
4.  A kakapo is a large, nocturnal, flightless owl endemic to New Zealand.

5.  In Canada a shinplaster was a 25 cent piece of paper money.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

