Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 28, 2023

1. Margaret Atwood is the author of the libretto for the chamber opera, ‘Pauline’.

2. Cast iron has a lower melting point than iron, is resistant to rust, containing 2 to 4 per cent carbon as well as other impurities. This makes it more malleable than pure iron.

3. Ibid is an abbreviation of the Latin ‘ibidem’ meaning ”in the same place”. It is usually used in books as a footnote to indicate that a phrase or sentence comes from the same source as a previous reference.

4. A kakapo is a large, nocturnal, flightless owl endemic to New Zealand.