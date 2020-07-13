1. A May, 1911, cholera epidemic which centred in Venice was the background for Thomas Mann’s novel Death in Venice.

2. The world’s best-selling battery-hybrid vehicle is the Toyota Prius.

3. Nunavut Day is celebrated annually on July 9th to commemorate Nunavut separating from the Northwest Territories. However, because two acts of parliament were involved, this territory officially became Nunavut on April 1, 1999.

4. Maroons are the descendants of Africans who escaped from slavery in Jamaica and who formed their own free communities in the mountains there.