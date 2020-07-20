by Diana Filer

1. There are two terms for a collection of ravens: an unkindness or a congress.

2. In judo, there are 16 ranks, or dans: the first six are signified by coloured belts, and the next ten are degrees of black belts.

3. Although Othello is a Moorish prince living in Venice, most of the action in the Shakespeare play Othello takes place on the island of Cyprus.

4. The largest Scottish island is Lewis and Harris, actually two islands joined by an isthmus.

5. The Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest and largest of the 3 Giza pyramids and the only survivor of the original Seven Wonders of the World.