Monday, July 4, 2022
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 2, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  The Festival Players of Lakeside County, Ontario, are located in the town of Wellington.
2.  Janet Gaynor first starred in A Star is Born in the 1937 movie production, followed by Barbra Streisand in 1954 and Lady Gaga in 2018.
3.  Wasaga Beach in Great Lake Huron’s Georgian Bay, is the world’s longest freshwater beach, at 14 kilometers (8.6 miles).
4.  Ferdinand Marcos Junior, commonly referred to as Bongbong, was sworn in as the new president of the Philippines on June 30/22.  His father, Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted in disgrace from the position 36 years previously.
5.  On July 1, 1867, the Province of Canada, known until that date as Canada West and Canada East, was divided into the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

 

