by Diana Filer
- Thirty-five muscles control the movement of the human hand, with 17 muscles in the palm alone.
- ‘Citius, Altius, Fortius’ is the motto of the Olympic Games. ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger’.
- A savannah is a grassy plain in tropical and subtropical climates.
- Bonar Law, who became the Prime Minister of Great Britain in 1922, was born in what is now Rexton, New Brunswick. He became Leader of the British Conservative Party and Leader of the Opposition. As Prime Minister, he was in office for only 211 days before he died. He was succeeded by Stanley Baldwin.
- Kyoto, Japan, has the most World Heritage sites, the number being 16.