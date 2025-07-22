Yard of the Week, July 22 2025

The prize for the sixth week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 490 River Road in Appleton. This garden, although still young, is a beautifully curated and well-tended mix of perennials, annuals and vegetables. The use of different types of recycled containers and garden art is pleasing to the eye and gives the garden a sense of whimsy. Well worth a drive-by to see.

If you would like to nominate a garden within Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.