Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 10, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. Winnipeg has the greatest number of Metis in Canada, with a population of over 56,000. There are also in Winnipeg, as of December, 2022, 485 Inuit.

2. The Hindu-Arabic, or Indo-Arabic, number system is the commonest representation of symbolic numerals in the world. It is the basis for our decimal system, with numbers 1 to 9 plus 0.

3. The Stanley Cup for hockey is North America’s oldest trophy competition, first commissioned in 1892, and named after the then Governor-General of Canada, Lord Stanley of Preston.

4. The first plastic made from synthetic components is Bakelite.