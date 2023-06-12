Monday, June 12, 2023
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 10, 2023

by Diana Filer
1.  Winnipeg has the greatest number of Metis in Canada, with a population of over 56,000.  There are also in Winnipeg, as of December, 2022, 485 Inuit.
2.  The Hindu-Arabic, or Indo-Arabic, number system is the commonest representation of symbolic numerals in the world. It is the basis for our decimal system, with numbers 1 to 9 plus 0.
3.  The Stanley Cup for hockey is North America’s oldest trophy competition, first commissioned in 1892, and named after the then Governor-General of Canada, Lord Stanley of Preston.
4.  The first plastic made from synthetic components is Bakelite.
5.  AQHI stands for Air Quality Health Index, which is being used frequently of late, unfortunately.

