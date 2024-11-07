Strong turnout for health care privatization ‘Trojan Horse tour’

Organizers of the Trojan Horse tour were impressed with the turnout in Almonte this week. Many community members and local CUPE employees from Almonte General were in support at today’s rally.

To protest the Ford government’s privatization of our public hospital services, the CUPE Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU-CUPE) and Ontario Health Coalition kicked off a Trojan Horse tour on October 4 in Toronto and is touring the province until the end of November. The Ford government is privatizing surgeries by taking public funding and staff away from public hospitals to for-profit clinics which only makes wait times worse. Not only do these clinics cost more, but they illegally and unlawfully charge patients thousands of dollars for medically necessary care.

The Trojan Horse is a metaphor for a trick or strategy that is meant to have people let their defenses down and then get overrun by the enemy, in this case, health care privatization. The Trojan Horse represents the false claim that privatizing surgeries will reduce wait times in public hospitals.

https://www.ontariohealthcoalition.ca/