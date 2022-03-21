Monday, March 21, 2022
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 19, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  The world’s largest ethnic group by population is the Han Chinese.
2.  Lvov, a city with a hugely varied history, was a major cultural and economic centre of Poland until it was taken over by Russia finally after WWII, when Ukraine became part of the USSR until independence in 1991.
3.  CTV’s current Parliamentary Correspondent Creeson Agecoutay, is a member of the Saskatchewan First Nation, Plains Cree, or Cowessess Treaty 4 Territory.
4.  The Edible Woman was Margaret Atwood’s first novel, published in 1969.  It is a satire on North American consumerism.
5.  The ‘baht’ is the official currency of Thailand.

