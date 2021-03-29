1. Kurt Browning was first to do a quadruple jump in competition at the World Figure Skating Championships in Budapest on March 25, 1988.

2. In 1960 Canada’s First Nations peoples were allowed the vote without giving up treaty rights.

3. Miles Davis’s ‘Kind of Blue’ is so far the best=-selling jazz album of all time.

4. The largest concentration of centenarians in the world is on the Japanese island of Okinawa.

5. K’naan is a Somali-Canadian poet and performer, best known for his composition ‘Wavin’ Flag’.