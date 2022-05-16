Monday, May 16, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 14, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  Syncretism is the attempt...

Home Hospice North Lanark presents knitted items to FVM residents

On a beautiful sunny day, Home Hospice...

Hazel Raycroft — obituary

Raycroft, Hazel Passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022...
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 14, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  Syncretism is the attempt to reconcile or combine differing beliefs, as in philosophy or religion.
2.  The rock band The Doors, with Jim Morrison as lead singer, is the source of the song ‘Light my Fire’.
3.  The motto of the Hudson’s Bay Company is ‘pro pelle cutem’:….’a skin for a skin’ in English.
4.  Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump is a World Heritage Site in the province of Alberta, west of Fort McLeod, where the foothills of the Rockies meet the Great Plains.  There are many stone cairns left over from when the Plains First Nations people used the area to mark the driving lanes to steer buffalo toward the ‘jump’.
5.  Reykjavik, Iceland is the world’s leading renewable energy capital, making use of the country’s extensive geothermal energy, among other sources.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

