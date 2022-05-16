Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 14, 2022

by Diana Filer

1. Syncretism is the attempt to reconcile or combine differing beliefs, as in philosophy or religion.

2. The rock band The Doors, with Jim Morrison as lead singer, is the source of the song ‘Light my Fire’.

3. The motto of the Hudson’s Bay Company is ‘pro pelle cutem’:….’a skin for a skin’ in English.

4. Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump is a World Heritage Site in the province of Alberta, west of Fort McLeod, where the foothills of the Rockies meet the Great Plains. There are many stone cairns left over from when the Plains First Nations people used the area to mark the driving lanes to steer buffalo toward the ‘jump’.

5. Reykjavik, Iceland is the world’s leading renewable energy capital, making use of the country’s extensive geothermal energy, among other sources.