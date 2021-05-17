1. Drake, the rapper born Aubrey Drake Graham in Toronto, will be the named Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Awards later this month.

2. Hypatia was a 4th century mathematician, astronomer and philosopher, and is the earliest female mathematician whose work is known today.

3. The Plouffe Family was a French-language television series, originally broadcast on Société Radio Canada in the 50s after WWII to fill a gap in programming French-language programming. It also ran on CBC English-language television and was very popular outside Quebec.

4. Leonard Cohen composed Dance Me To The End Of Love.

5. Jabberwocky, by Lewis Carroll is considered to be the most famous English-language nonsense poem