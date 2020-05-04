by Diana Filer

1. SARS – Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, is a corona virus-caused illness.

2. On May 5, the Netherlands will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its liberation, aided in large part by the First Canadian Army. The liberation began in the fall of the previous year.

3. Albert Einstein said, ‘everything should be made as simple as possible, but no simpler’, the scientist’s defence of art and knowledge.

4. The sun jellyfish is the longest animal in the world, reaching a length of 200 feet.