by Diana Filer

1. Atoms of an element with the same atomic number but different atomic weights are isotopes.

2. Robert Mundell was a Canadian economist (1932-2021), who won the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences in 1999. He is known as The Father of the Euro.

3. Franklin Roosevelt’s personal secretary was known as Missy.

4. A rubric is an authoritative rule….also a heading under which a thing is classed.

5. Panama seceded from Colombia in 1903, thus gaining independence. It is not part of the United States.