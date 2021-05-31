by Diana Filer

1.  Atoms of an element with the same atomic number but different atomic weights are isotopes.
2.  Robert Mundell was a Canadian economist (1932-2021), who won the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences in 1999.   He is known as The Father of the Euro.
3.  Franklin Roosevelt’s personal secretary was known as Missy.
4.  A rubric is an authoritative rule….also a heading under which a thing is classed.
5.  Panama seceded from Colombia in 1903, thus gaining independence.  It is not part of the United States.
