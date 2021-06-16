by Susan Hanna

This tasty noodle and vegetable stir-fry from Half Baked Harvest is topped with roasted cashews tossed in hot sauce, soy sauce and honey. While the cashews are roasting, cook the noodles and make the sauce. Stir-fry the vegetables, add the ginger and then the sauce. Add the cooked noodles and garlic chili oil to the pan, cook for a few minutes and serve topped with the cashews and chopped scallions.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check to make sure the cashews and sesame seeds do not contain additives. I used No-Name raw cashews and raw sesame seeds, Simply Natural sriracha and tamari sauce. I used Marukan rice vinegar and substituted honey for the molasses. Use pure peanut butter and plain ramen noodles with no additives. Instead of purchased chili oil, I grated a clove of garlic and added it and ¼ tsp (1.25 ml) of hot pepper flakes to two tablespoons (30 ml) of canola oil. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 ml) raw cashews

2 teaspoons (10 ml) sriracha

½ cup (125 ml) plus 1 tablespoon (15 ml) low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

4 tablespoons honey (60 ml)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) rice vinegar

1 tablespoon (15 ml) creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon (15 ml) molasses

Black pepper

8 ounces (226 g) ramen noodles, Chinese egg noodles, or rice noodles

2 tablespoons (30 ml) sesame or extra virgin olive oil

3 cups (750 ml) mixed stir fry vegetables (I used broccoli, pepper and onions)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) fresh grated ginger

1-2 tablespoons (15-30 ml) garlic chili oil

2 tablespoons (30 ml) raw sesame seeds

2 green onions, chopped

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400° F (204° C). Line a baking sheet with parchment. Spread the cashews out on the baking sheet and bake 5 minutes. Add the sriracha, 1 tablespoon (15 ml) soy sauce, 2 teaspoons (10 ml) honey, and the sesame seeds. Toss to combine. Bake another 5 minutes, until toasted. Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to package directions, drain. To make the sauce. In a jar, whisk together ½ cup (125 ml) soy sauce. 3 tablespoons (45 ml) honey, the rice vinegar, peanut butter, molasses and a big pinch of black pepper. Heat the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the vegetables and stir-fry until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the ginger, cook another minute, then pour in the sauce and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir in the noodles and chili garlic oil. Toss to combine, cooking another 3-5 minutes until the sauce coats the noodles. Serve the noodles topped with cashews and green onions.

From Half Baked Harvest