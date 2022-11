1. A Mickey Unit is a unit used to describe the smallest detectable distance travelled by a computer mouse.

2. COP15 is the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, to be held in Canada next month. The location will be Montreal.

3. Jabberwocky – (”Twas brillig and the slithy toves….”) is a nonsense poem by Lewis Carroll which appeared first in his novel “Through the Looking Glass”.

4. The town of St Paul, Alberta, has a UFO landing pad.