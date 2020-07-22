by Susan Hanna

This quick fish dish from the New York Times is tasty and uses your garden-fresh scallions, cucumber and herbs. Roast the fish for a few minutes and then add julienned scallions. While the fish cooks, make a quick sauce of scallion, yogurt, cucumber, herbs, lemon juice, garlic and oil. Serve the fish with the charred scallions and sauce. You can use halibut, cod or any firm white fish in this recipe.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I use tamari instead of soy sauce, because it uses alcohol as a preservative instead of sodium benzoate. Astro Original Balkan-style yogurt and Cock brand fish sauce contain no artificial ingredients. Use only freshly squeezed lemon juice, as the concentrates are bitter and contain sodium benzoate. Check the red pepper flakes to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 bunch scallions, green and white parts separated

3 tablespoons (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 (6- to 8-ounce/170- 226-g) boneless, skinless halibut fillets

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) soy sauce

1 teaspoon (5 ml) fish sauce

⅔ cup (165 ml) plain Greek yogurt

⅔ cup (165 ml) finely chopped cucumber

1 tablespoon (15 ml) minced fresh dill or mint

2 teaspoons (10 ml) fresh lemon juice, plus more for serving

1 garlic clove, finely grated or mashed to a paste

Red-pepper flakes

Flaky sea salt, for serving (optional)

Preparation: