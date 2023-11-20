Monday, November 20, 2023
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 18, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Ishpatina Ridge north of Capreol in the Canadian Shield is Ontario’s highest land formation at 693 meters above sea level.  The name comes from the Ojibwa for ‘high place’.  Spadina Avenue in Toronto is derived from the same source.
2.  Mary Shelley was 19 years old when she conceived the novel ”Frankenstein” or ”The Modern Prometheus”.
3.  The puteketeke, or Australasian crested grebe, has been named New Zealand’s bird of the century.  The kiwi falls far behind.
4.  Stellantis is an automobile company based in Amsterdam formed in 2021 by a merger of Fiat, Chrysler and Peugeot.
5.  Data mining is the process of finding patterns in large sets of data in order to predict the outcome.   For example companies use it to develop marketing strategies, cut costs and increase sales.

