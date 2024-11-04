Monday, November 4, 2024
Radio Club donates to Civitan Club accessible playground project

The Almonte Amateur Radio Club (AARC) has...

The Wizard is … Odd? comes to Mississippi Mills

The team of Kris and Rob Riendeau...

For sale: Side table, drapes

1. Antique Duncan Phyfe side table, includes...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - November 2, 2024

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 2, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  A stook is typically a bundle of wheat, barley or oats set up into sheaves.
2.  Denendeh is the name for the south-eastern portion of the Northwest Territories.  It means ‘land of the people’ in the language of the Athapaskan First Nations..
3.   At 693 meters, Ishpatina Ridge north of Sudbury is Ontario’s highest point of land, although Maple Mountain is its highest mountain.
4.   The Montreal Gazette is Canada’s oldest continuously-published newspaper.
5.   The full-scale replica of Stonehenge is in Maryhill, Washington, built under the direction of the then director of the Maryhill Museum. Sam Hill.

