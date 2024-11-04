Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 2, 2024

1. A stook is typically a bundle of wheat, barley or oats set up into sheaves.

2. Denendeh is the name for the south-eastern portion of the Northwest Territories. It means ‘land of the people’ in the language of the Athapaskan First Nations..

3. At 693 meters, Ishpatina Ridge north of Sudbury is Ontario’s highest point of land, although Maple Mountain is its highest mountain.

4. The Montreal Gazette is Canada’s oldest continuously-published newspaper.

5. The full-scale replica of Stonehenge is in Maryhill, Washington, built under the direction of the then director of the Maryhill Museum. Sam Hill.