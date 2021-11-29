1. An atmospheric river is a narrow stretch of moisture in the atmosphere. Also called a water vapour surge or a tropical plume.

2. A Killick hitch is a combination of 2 knots: a timber hitch and a half hitch, this latter to give added support when hoisting heavy objects.

3. Crabs and lobsters are two crustaceans which have recently been recognized as sentient beings in the United Kingdom.

4. A faux hawk is a hair style that mimics a mohawk on the top of the head, but gives the wearers more freedom to do as they like with the sides.