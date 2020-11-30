by Diana Filer
- Gog and Magog appear in both the Bible and the Quran, as individuals and as tribes and lands. The reference to them in the book of Ezekiel is widely recognized as a prophecy of ‘the last days’.
- The Battle of Batoche in Saskatchewan was the final one of the Northwest Rebellion in 1885. It pitted Canadian authorities against, and defeated, Louis Riel and his army of Metis and First Nations forces.
- Uruguay is the first country to legalize recreational use of cannabis, followed by Canada. There is yet to be a third.
- K D Laing was born in Edmonton, Alberta.
- Anthophobia is a fear of flowers.