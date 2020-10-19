by Diana Filer
- At the head of the Bay of Fundy, in its Minas Basin, at high tide the waters can record a difference of up to16 meters from low tide.
- Mats Sundin of Sweden became the first non-Canadian captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1997.
- Dr Bonnie Henry’s parting words after her covid-19 comments are: ‘Be kind, be calm and be safe’.
- A fallboard is the hinged protective covering for piano keys when the piano is not being played.
- The shinkansen is a network of 9 high speed Japanese railway lines, known as bullet trains in Japan.