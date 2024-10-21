Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 19, 2024

by Diana Filer

1. Haumea is a dwarf planet, roughly the same size as Pluto. and is egg-shaped. It was discovered in 2004, and is located beyond the orbit of the planet Neptune.

2. Zubin Mehta, a world-renowned musician, born in India in 1936, has a long list of conducting credits: he has been the Music Director of the Montreal Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the New York Philharmonic, and the Israel Philharmonic, among many other international music positions.

3. Scree is a slope of loose rock or pebbles at the base of a steeper incline or cliff.

4. Marie-Philippe Bouchard, CEO of TV Cinq Quebec, is to become the new President of CBC/Radio Canada, succeeding Catherine Tait.

5. Stephen Leacock is the author of ‘Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town’. Born in England, as a youth he came to live in Canada with his family. He was an economist who was well-known in Canada for his humourous writing, and became published abroad. Between 1915 and 1925, Leacock was the best -known humourist in the English-speaking world.