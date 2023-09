by Diana Filer

1. Mike Schreiner of Guelph has been the leader of the Ontario Green Party since 2009.

2. There are 9 players on each side in a baseball game.

3. Alice Munro was the first Canadian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature – “The master of the contemporary short story”.

4. Ephelides are the freckles that most people think of when they hear the word ‘freckles’.