by Diana Filer

1. Scientists have announced probable evidence of phosphine, a flammable, toxic gas structurally similar to ammonia, on the planet Venus.

2. In 2007, Google was the first major company to become carbon neutral.

3. ‘Call me Ishmael’ is the opening line of Moby Dick.

4. Quirks and Quarks celebrates its 45th year on CBC Radio this September.

5. A head badge is a manufacturer’s brand or logo attached to the head (front) tube of a bicycle.

Editor’s note: Diana Filer, as a CBC executive created CBC’s Quirks and Quarks.