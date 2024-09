ANSWERS

1. British novelist Ian Fleming trained at Camp X spy school during WWII

2. Norway has 320,000 islands; Canada has 52.000, many of which are inhabited: Prince Edward Island, Vancouver Island, Manitoulin Island and Montreal, for four.

3. There are 41,000 animal species on the endangered animal list.

4. Darko Rajakovic is the Head Coach of the Toronto Raptors.