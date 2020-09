by Diana Filer

1. The Allenby Bridge is a border crossing between Israel and Jordan. It is also called the King Hussein Bridge.

2. LSAT stands for Law School Admissions Test.

3. Labour Day was first celebrated in Canada in 1894, originating in the workers’ rallies of the time.

4. Steve Nash is the new h ead coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

5. Robert Service is the poet who wrote The Shooting of Dan McGrew, which begins….”A bunch of the boys were whooping it up in the Malamute saloon…..”