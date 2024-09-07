Sunday, September 8, 2024
Apple Pie Fest and Classic Car Show, September 15

Join us on Sunday, September 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Lanark Regional Museum for our Apple Pie Fest and Classic Car Show! It’s your opportunity to get a close-up look at classic cars and chat with their owners while enjoying homemade apple pie and ice cream. Tickets can be purchased online at the link below, over the phone at 613-257-8503, or at the event at 647 River Road, Appleton. Looking forward to seeing you!

Tickets:

https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/product/apple-pie-fest-and-classic-car-show/68?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false

