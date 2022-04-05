Tuesday, April 5, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Fundraising concert for Ukraine at Old Town Hall on May 1

There is a lot of enthusiastic support...

April Is Pitch-In Month in Mississippi Mills

April showers may bring out Spring flowers,...

Gardening volunteers needed for Food Bank project

The Lanark County Food Bank was gifted...
The BillboardApril Is Pitch-In Month in Mississippi Mills

April Is Pitch-In Month in Mississippi Mills

April showers may bring out Spring flowers, but they also reveal months of accumulated litter.

Now that the snow has finally disappeared, all manner of nasties are emerging. Please take the time to get out there and “pitch in” to help clean up our community.

This year, Pitch-In officially runs from April 17 to April 30. So, grab your shovels, brooms, bags, and rakes, pick your spot and pitch in—whether it’s your street, your neighbourhood, a park, the roadsides, or commercial areas.

Pitch-In bags can be picked up at the following locations:

  • Baker Bob’s
  • Almonte Old Town Hall (2nd Floor, Recreation and Culture Office)
  • Mississippi Mills Municipal Offices (3131 Old Perth Road)
  • Appleton mailboxes
  • Clayton General Store
  • Pakenham 1840s General Store
  • Blakeney Community Board/Lending Library

Downtown Almonte Pitch-In

The Beautification volunteer team will be meeting at the Naismith Square at
10 a.m. on Friday, April 22 for the annual Spring cleanup of downtown Almonte. Join us if you can. (Bring gloves, shovels, brooms, rakes, etc. Bags will be provided.)

We are privileged to live in this beautiful heritage community. Let’s work together to make it the best it can be!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone