April Is Pitch-In Month in Mississippi Mills

April showers may bring out Spring flowers, but they also reveal months of accumulated litter.

Now that the snow has finally disappeared, all manner of nasties are emerging. Please take the time to get out there and “pitch in” to help clean up our community.

This year, Pitch-In officially runs from April 17 to April 30. So, grab your shovels, brooms, bags, and rakes, pick your spot and pitch in—whether it’s your street, your neighbourhood, a park, the roadsides, or commercial areas.

Pitch-In bags can be picked up at the following locations:

Baker Bob’s

Almonte Old Town Hall (2nd Floor, Recreation and Culture Office)

Mississippi Mills Municipal Offices (3131 Old Perth Road)

Appleton mailboxes

Clayton General Store

Pakenham 1840s General Store

Blakeney Community Board/Lending Library

Downtown Almonte Pitch-In

The Beautification volunteer team will be meeting at the Naismith Square at

10 a.m. on Friday, April 22 for the annual Spring cleanup of downtown Almonte. Join us if you can. (Bring gloves, shovels, brooms, rakes, etc. Bags will be provided.)

We are privileged to live in this beautiful heritage community. Let’s work together to make it the best it can be!