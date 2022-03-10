Are you a caregiver for someone with dementia or other cognitive impairment?

U-First!® is an innovative education program for all members of the care team who are supporting people with behaviour changes due to dementia or other cognitive impairment. This includes health care providers in a direct care role and care partners (family and friends). The U-First Framework is a person-centred approach to looking at the whole person.

This program, designed by the Alzheimer Society, is being offered by Robin Hull, Education Coordinator, Alzheimer Societ­y Lanark Leeds Grenville. The program will be delivered in two, three-hour sessions on Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Presbyterian Church, 111 Church Street, Almonte.

All participants must register with Sidney Thomson, R.N. by phone at 343-262-0902 or email at sidney@hhnl.ca by Wednesday, March 30 at 4 p.m. There is a maximum of 14 attendees for the program.

This training will help caregivers understand the person and associated behaviour changes, and how to work as a team to develop individualized support strategies.

The program will help you:

Understand that there can be many reasons why you might see behaviour changes in the person;

Flag the possible changes that you may see when you are supporting the person;

Interact in a new way with both skill and a common understanding of dementia and other cognitive impairments;

Reflect and report on not only new behaviours you may see in the person you are supporting but also share your strategies and tips with the team.

Support the person and their care partners in everyday activities.

Know that you are part of an important Team in caring for the person.

Home Hospice North Lanark offers Comfort, Compassion, Advocacy and Support in Our Community. If you would like more information about HHNL or need support, please visit http://www.hhnl.ca.