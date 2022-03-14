Monday, March 14, 2022
Art Brown — obituary

Brown, Art

(Retired Fire Chief for Mississippi Mills)

After a courageous battle with cancer, Art passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Art

Of Almonte, Ontario, in his 76th year.

Beloved wife, confidante and best friend for 52 years to Diane (nee Elliott).  Affectionately known as “Art Brown’s daughters”, Heather-Lee Brown Fortington (Jason McDonald), and Lianna Brown (Roger Brown).  Proud Popa to Dylan “Wee Man” and Addie “Baby Girl”.  Predeceased by his parents Gerald and Agnes (nee Weatherdon).  He was a devoted brother and is survived by Alice Charlebois (the late Ron), Ann Minnille (Wayne), George (Ruth), Gary (Nora) and brother-in-law Garry Dalgity (the late June).  Loving uncle to his treasured nieces and nephews.

Friend to All.

Donations in memory of Art may be made to the Mississippi Mills Fire Department or the Queensway Carleton Hospital (Cancer Clinic).  A heartfelt thank-you to Dr. Karen Turcotte, Sarah Munro RN, Advance Care Paramedic Scott Smith, and Oncologist Dr. Scott Laurie for their compassionate care and friendship to Art and his family.

A Celebration of Art’s Life will be held at Mississippi Mills Station 1 (478 Almonte St. – if needed, please use the Almonte Civitan Hall (500 Almonte St.) to park) on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:30 pm with reception to follow.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

