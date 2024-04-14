Sunday, April 14, 2024
Almonte Readers and Writers hosts award winning poets

by Edith Cody-Rice Last Thursday evening, April 11,...

Artificial Intelligence for Creatives, a workshop with Gabe Braden

Ever since computers became popular in the...

Ethel Finnagan — obituary

FINNAGAN, Ethel With great sadness, yet grateful for...
Ever since computers became popular in the 1990s, they have been changing the way we live our lives. Artificial Intelligence has the potential to do the same thing; for the first time, computers can create stories & pictures from a simple prompt. Understanding AI is now a vital part of computer literacy; this workshop will teach you how to safely use AI to become more productive & creative.

Participants will learn how AI works: fact checking and safety tips; how to use AI to brainstorm ideas; and as a project, they will create a comic using AI.

Saturday, April 27, 10-11:30 am or 12-1:30 pm. Almonte Branch.

Ages 9 to 17 (must be able to read well).

Register here https://form.jotform.com/240937061640251

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

