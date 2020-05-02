As a professional artist in this great country of Canada, I wanted to be able to contribute to the well-being of others through my art.

On April 18 I launched my “Covid-19 Fundraiser” project, which offers selected pieces of my original artwork to the public at very discounted prices — approximately 25% of the market price. The available paintings can be viewed at https://www.blairpaul.com/covid-19-fundraiser

The special price and regular market price are shown beneath each painting. If you see a work you like just email me at ttbpaul4@hotmail.com to inquire about it. If you decide to purchase a painting(s) I ask that people make a direct donation online in the amount of the purchase price to a charity of their choice.

In return, they will receive a tax receipt from the organization, and forward a copy to me as proof of their donation. No money comes to me — 100% of the money goes to the charity. The painting will be set aside for the purchaser, and at a safe time and place, the painting will be delivered. As of May 1, 2020, there have been 25 paintings sold, and almost $6000. raised for Food Banks and hospitals.

This is a win-win situation and I am very pleased at how well the fundraiser has been received. Thank you everyone!