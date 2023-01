Every 4th Wednesday of the month starting January 25th at 4 pm.

Almonte Branch.

Register here https://www.jotform.com/build/230085194343251

Do you like to write? Come and find similar people at the library!

Bring your own notebook or computer. Feel free to continue working on something you have in progress or use the monthly writing prompt.

Cookies, support and peer reviews provided. All types of writers are welcome!