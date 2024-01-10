Attention Writers! Bi-monthly Write-ins

Almonte Readers & Writers is here to help you grow your writing practice in 2024 with bi-monthly write-ins, starting this January!

Sunday, January 14 – 1:00-3:00 p.m. – Mississippi Mills Public Library

Wednesday, January 24 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Carriageway Studios

If you’re craving some uninterrupted time in a quiet space to work on your writing project, alongside your peers, look no further. Featuring free coffee/tea and wifi.

Participation by donation: suggested donation: $2-$5 per session.

Pre-registration requested: sign-up form available here