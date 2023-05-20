Saturday, May 20, 2023
ObituariesAudrey Fulton -- obituary

Audrey Fulton — obituary

Fulton, Audrey

April 21, 1933 – May 18, 2023

With heavy hearts yet feeling grateful for a beautiful life well lived, the Fulton family announces that Audrey Wilma Fulton, a long-time resident of Almonte passed away peacefully at the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital on Thursday morning, May 18, 2023. She recently turned 90.

Beloved wife of the late Allan Fulton. Predeceased by her parents, the late William (Bill) and Mae Dean (nee Boal). Much loved and proud mother of Jack and his wife Donna of Pakenham. Dear sister of Garry Dean (late Mildred “Millie”). Lovingly remembered aunt of Terry Dean (Mary Lou) and Randy Dean (Loretta). Also survived by great-nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

Audrey’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior.

Friends are invited to join the family during visitation to be held in St. Andrew’s United Church, Pakenham on Thursday, May 25th from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 o’clock.

Private family interment at Pakenham Union Cemetery. A reception will follow at the home of Jack and Donna.

In memory of Audrey, and at the request of the family, please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation or Fairview Manor.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

pilonfamily.ca

