Thursday, July 28, 2022
Apostoliuk, Michael 'Mike' Died peacefully at home near Almonte,...

Neelin, S. Elisabeth "Betty" Died in the evening...

The MVTM was enthralled to be able...
The BillboardAugust Summer Camp at North Lanark Regional Museum

August Summer Camp at North Lanark Regional Museum

Space is quickly filling up at the North Lanark Regional Museum’s August summer camp! Throughout the week of August 8 – 12, we’re serving up crafts, outdoor and indoor games, and fun social activities for children ages 5 – 10. This month’s theme is all about pioneer life! Kids will have the chance to explore our on-site pioneer cabin and learn more about the experiences of the first settlers in Lanark County, build and paint their own cabins, discover the animals that are native to Canada, and so much more!
This camp runs from 9 am to 4 pm with early drop off available at 8:30 am and late pick up available until 4:30 pm by special request. The cost per child is $125 for the week or $30 for the day.

For more information or to register, please call 613-257-8503 or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com.

Registration for the week can also be completed online at the link here –

https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/product/children-s-summer-camp/36?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false
Spaces are filled on a first come, first served basis.

